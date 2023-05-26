An aerial view of the Nanshan area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Greater Bay Area to lead sustainable finance, meet capital demands of decarbonisation with green bonds, loans
- The Greater Bay Area leads in issuing green bonds and loans nationwide, according to speakers at a GBA forum
- Favourable policies and increasing awareness of social responsibility are driving the momentum of green development in the region, experts say
