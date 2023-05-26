Shoppers walk past a Zara store, part of the Spanish group Inditex, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, on December 13, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Shoppers walk past a Zara store, part of the Spanish group Inditex, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, on December 13, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Business of climate change
Business /  Banking & Finance

Circular economy: Zara debuts collection relying on Nan Fung-supported start-up’s innovation that recycles textile waste

  • CEO of Circ, part of Nan Fung Group’s The Mills Fabrica incubator, says its technology addresses the largest waste stream in the textile industry
  • Zara’s new women’s collection using Circ’s technology features fabrics made from up to 50 per cent recycled fibres

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 4:30pm, 26 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP