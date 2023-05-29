Dalian Wanda’s bonds and stocks have been hit by market jitters about its financial health in recent weeks. Photo: Reuters
Dalian Wanda bond prices rise after Chinese conglomerate says creditors have not sought early repayment of loans worth US$1.3 billion

  • Conglomerate will benefit from the release of pent-up demand following China’s reopening, Nomura says
  • Wanda only high-yield China property issuer in the offshore debt market so far this year

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:30pm, 29 May, 2023

