The new taxonomy aims to reduce so-called ‘greenwashing’, the act of making unsubstantiated claims about the environmental benefits of a project. Photo: EPA-EFE
Green finance: Hong Kong should pick the more stringent China, EU yardsticks for defining climate-friendly projects, says think tank
- The city can play a bigger role in channelling funds into green projects in China if it sets its bar higher to meet the requirements of a broader range of investors, says Civic Exchange
- Doing so will enhance credibility and help Hong Kong cement its position as a sustainable finance centre, the think tank says
