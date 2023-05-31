James Turner had been the Asia-focused insurer’s chief financial officer since 2022, but ‘fell short’ of company standards. Photo: Sam Tsang
Prudential CFO James Turner resigns following ‘code of conduct’ investigation, insurer says
- James Turner had been the Asia-focused insurer’s chief financial officer since 2022, but ‘fell short’ of company standards
- Ben Bulmer, financial chief for Prudential’s insurance, asset management arm, will serve as new chief financial officer
