A screen showing various index figures at the Connect Hall inside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba, JD.com lift Hong Kong stocks from six-month low on stimulus bets as China recovery loses steam, yuan weakens
- The city’s market barometer claws its way out of bear-market territory after losing 8.4 per cent in May and 2.5 per cent in April
- Manufacturing report delivers mixed signals as investors lose confidence in recovery momentum, yuan outlook
A screen showing various index figures at the Connect Hall inside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg