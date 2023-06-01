A view of the Toronto skyline over Lake Ontario on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Ontario Teachers’ Pension loses senior executives in Asia while fund hits ‘pause’ on China deals
- Ben Chan informed OTPP in mid-March that he would step down in mid-June as the fund’s Asia-Pacific Executive Managing Director, according to a source
- The Toronto-based fund also lost its senior managing director Raju Ruparella after 15 years
A view of the Toronto skyline over Lake Ontario on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP