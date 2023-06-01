UBS polled 230 of its clients globally between January and March this year for the fourth edition of its annual survey. Photo: Reuters
Asia-Pacific family offices continue ‘strategic shift’, to increase equities and developed-market fixed-income asset allocations: UBS
- Asia-Pacific family offices are continuing a strategic shift towards alternatives and their interest in diversification will persist, UBS Global Wealth Management executive says
- Still believe in the long-term recovery of China despite focus on developed markets, Hong Kong family-office executive says
