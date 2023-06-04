People walk pass a transparent poster of Hong Kong’s business skyline. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong takes new step to promote ESG agenda to reluctant and wary small business owners
- The city’s Trade Development Council is working with Dun & Bradsheet to help SMEs attain ESG credentials to compete in global market
- Council to offer free consultation, fee waiver for small business owners, hoping to change perception of ESG as a drag on operating cost
