People walk pass a transparent poster of Hong Kong’s business skyline. Photo: Felix Wong
Banking & finance
Hong Kong takes new step to promote ESG agenda to reluctant and wary small business owners

  • The city’s Trade Development Council is working with Dun & Bradsheet to help SMEs attain ESG credentials to compete in global market
  • Council to offer free consultation, fee waiver for small business owners, hoping to change perception of ESG as a drag on operating cost

Zhao Ziwen
Updated: 3:00pm, 4 Jun, 2023

