Hong Kong has close to 1 trillion yuan in deposits, which will be sufficient for local investors looking to trade yuan shares for better returns, brokers say. Photo: Bloomberg
HKEX
Alibaba, Tencent and Sun Hung Kai among 21 firms approved by HKEX for yuan share trading counters starting on June 19

  • The 21 firms represent 35 per cent of Hong Kong’s total market capitalisation as of Monday
  • Nine companies including BOCI Securities, CICC and CLSA have been appointed as market makers

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:44pm, 5 Jun, 2023

