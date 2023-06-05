Hong Kong has close to 1 trillion yuan in deposits, which will be sufficient for local investors looking to trade yuan shares for better returns, brokers say. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba, Tencent and Sun Hung Kai among 21 firms approved by HKEX for yuan share trading counters starting on June 19
- The 21 firms represent 35 per cent of Hong Kong’s total market capitalisation as of Monday
- Nine companies including BOCI Securities, CICC and CLSA have been appointed as market makers
Hong Kong has close to 1 trillion yuan in deposits, which will be sufficient for local investors looking to trade yuan shares for better returns, brokers say. Photo: Bloomberg