A general view of Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. The SFC says it will be continuously amending and evolving its policy to give retail investors better access to cryptocurrency investments. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong markets watchdog SFC ‘very supportive’ of new tech, ‘happy to discuss’ tokenisation with fund industry

  • ‘If you want to tokenise a public fund, we would be happy to discuss with the industry’, Elizabeth Wong, SFC’s director of licensing and head of its fintech unit, says
  • US money manager Franklin Templeton hopes to bring some digital funds to Asia: executive

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 9:03am, 6 Jun, 2023

