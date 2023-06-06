The proposal to include Qatar, UAE and Liechtenstein banks is expected to be presented to the HKAB’s consultative council for formal discussions within this year. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong to allow lenders from Qatar, UAE to advise on local banking sector in a boost to financial ties with Middle East
- Strong economic ties between the UAE and Hong Kong have laid the foundation ‘for our banking and investment ecosystems to mutually thrive and optimise’, HKMA chief says
- The countries’ inclusion in a list of constituent regions will give their banks a say in the development of Hong Kong’s banking sector
