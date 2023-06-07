Ping An OneConnect CEO Micheal Fei Yiming in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Banking & finance
Hong Kong virtual bank Ping An OneConnect to expand lending to retail SMEs to capture post-Covid growth opportunities, CEO says

  • Resumption of cross-border travel has ‘provided a growth engine for the retail sector’, Micheal Fei Yiming says
  • Ping An OneConnect has introduced a revolving loans target for retail SMEs, which can each get a credit line of up to HK$300,000 (US$38,461)

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:07am, 7 Jun, 2023

