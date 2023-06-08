Hong Kong Exchange Square in Central. 02JUN23 SCMP / Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong stocks rattled by interest rate concerns and higher oil prices with economic woes continuing to swirl
- Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and Macau gaming stocks among the major losers with Trip.com bucking the trend on robust earnings
- Market sentiment soured following a surprising rate hike by Bank of Canada and ahead of US inflation data, Federal Reserve interest rate vote next week
Hong Kong Exchange Square in Central. 02JUN23 SCMP / Xiaomei Chen