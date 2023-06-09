An aerial photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows wind turbines of Honghe Yongning wind power plant in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Photo: Xinhua
Green bond issuance in China grows 35 per cent to record US$155 billion in 2022 as nation strives to meet climate goals
- Growth shows China’s climate commitment is increasingly integrated into its policies, says non-profit Climate Bonds Initiative
- Hong Kong can play key role in mobilising capital flows to support its own and mainland China’s carbon transition, organisation says
