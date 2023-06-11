People walk in Nanjing Street main shopping and tourist area towards the Bound during Labour Day in Shanghai, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Schroders, BNP Paribas among foreign firms rushing to tap China’s US$18 trillion wealth-management opportunity
- British investment manager Schroders to launch the first batch of funds in China this year, company executive tells the Post, as it receives fresh public fund licence
- BNP Paribas and Agriculture Bank of China launch wealth-management joint-venture as regulator vows consistent and continued financial opening
