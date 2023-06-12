Tourists outside Macau’s famed Ruínas de São Paulo. Photo: Edmond So
Greater Bay Area: Prudential opens first branch in Macau, joining HSBC Life, Manulife in battle for mainland customers
- Prudential is the 13th life insurance company licensed to operate in Macau, competing against AIA, AXA, FWD, HSBC Life, Manulife and others
- Insurers hope to target visitors from mainland China, as the gaming hub works to diversify into a financial services centre
