People walk on a bridgewith a screen showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai on June 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Most Hong Kong stocks slip before weaker China factory, retail data while traders bet on Fed rate pause
- A slowdown in industrial production and retail sales growth may add to concerns about China’s faltering economic recovery
- Fed fund futures indicate a 76 per cent chance the Federal Reserve will hold its rate at current range, pausing on its most aggressive tightening in 40 years
