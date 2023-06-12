Hong Kong aims to be a beacon for family offices, the corporations wealthy families set up to manage their portfolios and philanthropic efforts. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong has ‘pipeline’ of family offices ready to set up in the city, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says
- Chan did not elaborate on the number of family-owned wealth-management firms planning to set up in Hong Kong
- His comments came as the government launched a service-provider network as part of a multi-tactic effort to lure 200 new family offices by 2025
