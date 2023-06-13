View of commercial building in Central. 17MAY22 SCMP/ Dickson Lee
Hong Kong banks to benefit from better margins and incomes although uncertain economic recovery, property sector crisis could drag, says KPMG

  • The impact of interest-rate hikes will continue to filter through this year, as China’s reopening benefits lenders in the city, says KPMG’s latest report
  • Banks in the city remain sensitive to China’s property crisis, while new business opportunities in ESG, climate risk-management and wealth management seen ahead

Iris Ouyang in Shenzhen

Updated: 2:00pm, 13 Jun, 2023

