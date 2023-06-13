The two logos of UBS and Credit Suisse are seen in Zurich, Switzerland. UBS completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
UBS plans Hong Kong investor event to carry on Credit Suisse legacy
- UBS will hold the event from May 27 to 29 next year in Hong Kong, according to Tim Wannenmacher, co-head of global markets for Asia-Pacific
- Last week HSBC announced plans to replace Credit Suisse’s flagship event that had been held since 1998
