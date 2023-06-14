A pedestrian passes by Exchange Square, the building housing the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on June 6, 2023. Photo: AP
A pedestrian passes by Exchange Square, the building housing the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on June 6, 2023. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Banking & Finance

China stimulus: Hong Kong stock outlook unclear amid fears rate cuts are too little, too late while double-dip risk grows

  • The impact of an expected moderate cut to benchmark lending rates will be quite small, Nomura strategists say
  • China’s problems are difficult to solve through incremental easing, Societe Generale economist says

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 10:55am, 14 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian passes by Exchange Square, the building housing the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on June 6, 2023. Photo: AP
A pedestrian passes by Exchange Square, the building housing the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on June 6, 2023. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE