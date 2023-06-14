Chan unveiled his vision in a keynote speech at a ceremony on Wednesday that marked the 23rd anniversary of HKEX as a listed company. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong stock exchange operator will help city become ‘world’s leading green finance centre’, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan
- HKEX can help attract more green finance and yuan products, says Chan at ceremony marking its 23rd anniversary as a listed company
- HKEX boss Nicolas Aguzin says frequent trips to Middle East are aimed at attracting more international firms to list and more global investors
Chan unveiled his vision in a keynote speech at a ceremony on Wednesday that marked the 23rd anniversary of HKEX as a listed company. Photo: May Tse