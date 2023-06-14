A branch of CK Hutchison’s Three mobile telecoms network in the United Kingdom. Photo: CK Hutchison
Li Ka-shing’s Three UK to merge with Vodafone unit to form Britain’s biggest mobile provider worth US$15.7 billion
- Vodafone will own 51 per cent of the joint venture, with no cash consideration being paid as part of the transaction
- Transaction marks latest telecoms deal as part of CK Hutchison’s ‘asset-light’ strategy
