China’s central bank moves to inject more liquiidity into the sytem to help spur lending and stimulate the faltering economy. to Photo: Reuters
China’s central bank moves to inject more liquiidity into the sytem to help spur lending and stimulate the faltering economy. to Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong stocks jump by most in 2 weeks as China cuts rates, Fed hits pause button to assess policy impact

  • China’s central bank cut one-year rate on medium-term lending facility as expected, after injecting more liquidity this week to rejuvenate a faltering economy
  • The Fed paused its rate-hike spree while signalling more increases may be necessary this year to tame inflation

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 10:07am, 15 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s central bank moves to inject more liquiidity into the sytem to help spur lending and stimulate the faltering economy. to Photo: Reuters
China’s central bank moves to inject more liquiidity into the sytem to help spur lending and stimulate the faltering economy. to Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE