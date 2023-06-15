China’s central bank moves to inject more liquiidity into the sytem to help spur lending and stimulate the faltering economy. to Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks jump by most in 2 weeks as China cuts rates, Fed hits pause button to assess policy impact
- China’s central bank cut one-year rate on medium-term lending facility as expected, after injecting more liquidity this week to rejuvenate a faltering economy
- The Fed paused its rate-hike spree while signalling more increases may be necessary this year to tame inflation
