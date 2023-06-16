A man watches a screen showing a news item outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai in February.2022. Photo: AP
China is losing out to India and Japan as strained ties with US hurt deals, exit prospects for private equity funds, EY says
- Private equity deal value in Greater China slumped 53 per cent in 2022, shrinking its share in Asia-Pacific to a nine-year low while India’s cake expanded
- Funds are excited about values in Japan, succession planning at conglomerates like Hitachi, Olympus and Toshiba, EY says
