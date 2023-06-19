(From left) HKMA CEO Eddie Yue, Blackstone’s Michael Chae, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, UBS Group’s Colm Kelleher, Bank of China’s Liu Jin and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon attend the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on November 2, 2002. Photo: Sam Tsang
HKMA’s global financial summit, BIS conference to bring hundreds of bankers to Hong Kong in November
- 280 CEOs of top global financial firms are likely to attend the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit from November 6 to 8
- The Bank for International Settlements will host its annual governors’ meeting along with a forum on November 27 and 28
(From left) HKMA CEO Eddie Yue, Blackstone’s Michael Chae, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, UBS Group’s Colm Kelleher, Bank of China’s Liu Jin and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon attend the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on November 2, 2002. Photo: Sam Tsang