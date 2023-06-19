Traders call out offers in the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange in February 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
LME set to defend itself in 3-day trial in London over nickel chaos from last year’s trading freeze
- The HKEX-owned bourse faces lawsuits from US hedge fund Elliott Associates and quantitative investing firm Jane Street Global Trading
- The trial comes 15 months after the bourse suspended trading and cancelled nickel trades following a short squeeze in March 2022
