Five of Hong Kong’s major banks have teamed up with the government-backed Export Credit Insurance Corporation (ECIC) to offer the city’s exporters better coverage for payment defaults by private mainland Chinese firms. Under the “risk sharing arrangement on domestic risks in the mainland” scheme launched on Monday, one of HSBC , DBS , Hang Seng Bank , Bank of China (Hong Kong) or Bank of East Asia will share their credit assessment of mainland buyers with ECIC when a Hong Kong exporter wants to buy credit insurance or export loan cover for certain mainland buyers. The bank and ECIC will share the risk equally and split the compensation in case a mainland buyer fails to pay the Hong Kong exporter. The maximum compensation has been capped at HK$100 million (US$12.88 million) per buyer group. “The mainland has always been an important insured market for ECIC, with the largest credit-limit commitment,” Terence Chiu, ECIC’s commissioner, said on Monday. “The new arrangement will help Hong Kong exporters to participate more actively in the development of the country’s dual-circulation strategy, and strengthen the trade relationship between Hong Kong and the mainland.” The risk-sharing scheme comes after Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, Hong Kong’s leader, said in December that the government would introduce more policies to encourage the insurance sector to launch more products and services to further promote the industry in Hong Kong. ECIC currently offers credit insurance to exporters trading with listed mainland firms, which have to disclose their financial information, Chiu said. The insurer has, however, been unable to provide cover for private enterprises because of lack of such information, a problem that the new scheme will resolve, he added. Prudential opens first Macau branch to capture Greater Bay Area clients “The level of disclosure of credit and financial information varies for some private enterprises on the mainland, bringing considerable difficulties in credit and risk assessments for these enterprises,” Chiu said. The collaboration with the banks will give ECIC access to more credit information about private mainland buyers, and make it easier for the insurer to approve credit insurance for local exporters looking to sell their products in areas such as the Greater Bay Area , said Chiu, who hosted a signing ceremony with senior executives of the five banks on Monday. “We believe our collaboration with ECIC will make credit insurance and export loan approval faster and more efficient for Hong Kong exporters,” said Frank Fang, HSBC’s general manager and head of commercial banking in the Hong Kong and Macau region. Hong Kong insurers’ sales to Chinese visitors jumped 28-fold in first quarter “The scheme introduced by ECIC is set to open more opportunities for our local exporters, as the enhanced insurance coverage will increase their willingness to offer flexible payment terms to their buyers or to pursue new customers in mainland China,” Fang said. Mainland China is Hong Kong’s largest trading partner, accounting for almost 40 per cent of the city’s total domestic exports, Fang said. The new scheme, which covers local exports to the mainland, will thus be vital for many local firms, he added. The new initiative will allow Hong Kong exporters to obtain accounts receivable purchase facilities in Hong Kong when they sell goods or services to mainland buyers, said Wallace Lam, managing director and head of the institutional banking group at DBS. Manulife moves CFO to Hong Kong, joining peers using city as Asia expansion base “This will make it easier for them to seize opportunities in China’s economic development and in the Greater Bay Area,” Lam said. “This might possibly encourage Hong Kong trade activity, given that suppliers can obtain bank financing more easily in Hong Kong. In other words, more risk-management activity might possibly be carried out in Hong Kong.”