From left, Bank of East Asia’s Ken Kwan, Hang Seng Bank’s Tim Hui, HSBC’s Frank Fang, ECIC Commissioner Terence Chiu, DBS’s Wallace Lam and Bank of China (Hong Kong)‘s Teng Linghui at the signing ceremony on Monday. Photo: Enoch Yiu
HSBC among five banks teaming up with ECIC to widen insurance coverage to private mainland buyers in boost for Hong Kong exporters

  • HSBC, DBS, Hang Seng Bank, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Bank of East Asia will share their credit assessment of mainland buyers with ECIC as part of new scheme
  • ECIC already offers credit insurance to exporters trading with listed mainland firms, which have to disclose their financial information

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 2:50pm, 19 Jun, 2023

