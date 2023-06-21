Pedestrians reflected on a stock screen in Central, Hong Kong in January 2020. 29, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks hit by worst sell-off in 4 weeks as Beijing disappoints market bulls while Nio jumps on fund purchase
- China stock bulls retreat as Beijing offers a targeted stimulus to shore up the nation’s faltering economic recovery
- Nio jumps as a Middle East investor agrees to purchase a 7 per cent stake in the Chinese EV start-up
