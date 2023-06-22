The long-term outlook for sustainable financing in China and Asia remains robust because of a need for energy-transition investments to meet climate targets despite rising interest rates, bankers said. Ongoing financing needs created by China’s energy transition, including investments in electrified transport, renewable energy and sustainable materials, will continue to support and grow the environmental, social and governance (ESG) bond markets in Asia, said Puja Shah, head of ESG debt capital markets for Asia excluding Japan at JPMorgan. “Green use of proceeds and key performance indicator-linked instruments have grown in popularity, as companies look to finance environmental and transition efforts while positively signalling commitment to this theme,” Shah said. “Climate ambition and ESG have become key elements of corporate strategy and mainstay topics in boardroom discussions.” China last year accounted for half of the total of US$466 billion in investments in electrified transport as well as 55 per cent of the US$495 billion in renewable-energy investments globally, according to data from research provider BloombergNEF. Hong Kong on track to become ‘world’s leading green finance centre’: Paul Chan “China has also dominated in sustainable materials, through strong investment in technologies like electric arcs for steelmaking,” Shah said. “All of these investments would require ongoing financing, which will continue to support and grow the ESG bond markets in Asia.” In the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan, green and sustainability-related bond issuances totalled US$83.2 billion as of June 16 this year, compared with US$137.3 billion for the whole of last year, according to financial data provider Refinitiv. China has accounted for 58 per cent of such issuances in 2023 so far, and 62 per cent for the whole of last year. What does ‘green’ mean? Lack of clarity creates problems for asset managers Interest rate volatility has had an impact across markets, according to Atul Jhavar, head of sustainable capital markets in Asia-Pacific at Barclays. “However, long-term trends including investor demand for green assets continue to be robust,” he said. Green finance is growing in importance because of increasing awareness among investors, financial institutions and policymakers of the need to address climate risks, according to a report by Moody’s Investors Service last month. Some market estimates suggest the price premium investors pay for green bonds over conventional bonds – commonly known as “greenium” – issued by reputable companies ranged from low single digit to high single digit basis points globally in the last two years, Moody’s analysts led by Ivy Poon said in the report. Hong Kong raises US$6 billion in city’s biggest green bond offering However, the rapid growth of the sustainable debt market has also led to increasing concerns about greenwashing , according to Moody’s. Greenwashing is the practice of claiming actions or investments as sustainable when they are not. This has led some investors to put an emphasis on the coherence of the projects or assets, as well as the overall investment plan. The greenium is primarily determined by two factors – the credit quality of the underlying issuers and bond supply, Louisa Lam, credit analyst in Asia-Pacific at HSBC, said in a report last week. Hong Kong ‘should pick strictest China, EU yardsticks’ to define green projects The greenium on green bonds globally on average amounted to just over one basis point, reflecting the fact that investors and society at large remains quite unwilling to pay for conserving the environment, according to a research paper written by staff at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) that won a research award by the European Association of Environmental and Resource Economists this month. “Part of the unwillingness may be attributable to the risk that some green bonds are greenwashed, causing a risk premium that offsets the greenium,” according to “The Economics of the Greenium: How Much is the World Willing to Pay to Save the Earth” research paper published in the Environmental and Resource Economics journal in January 2022. “Producers in goods markets and issuers in the bond market want to take advantage of having the ‘green’ label because they know buyers and investors absolutely love it,” said Alfred Wong, co-author of the HKMA paper and a former retired researcher at the monetary authority. “As such, greenwashing is very profitable and, hence, very tempting to do. Greater Bay Area to meet China’s green-finance demands for decarbonisation “Whether greenwashing can be kept to an acceptable level depends greatly on the self-motivation and self-discipline of the issuers and actual fund users. It’s certainly a daunting challenge.”