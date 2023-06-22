Kevin Rideout, HKEX’s co-head of sales and marketing, and CEO Nicolas Aguzin at the opening ceremony in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
HKEX sounds the gong on New York office, opens Rockefeller Center outpost in quest for new listings, more overseas investment
- New HKEX office in New York will better connect two of the most important financial centres in the world, CEO Nicolas Aguzin says
- Operating as HKEX (US) LLC, the New York office is located in 1270 Avenue of Americas and will be led by Roger McAvoy, managing director and head of business development, North America
