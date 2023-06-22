Chinese one-hundred yuan banknotes are arranged for a photograph. Photo: Bloomberg
China to tread warily on easing as concerns over impact on banks mount
- Further lending rate, reserve ratio cuts in second half of 2023 likely but room for rate cuts limited amid worries about yuan, banking sector impact
- Impact on loan demand seen limited due to balance sheet recession with greater reliance on fiscal stimulus, other policies to spur demand
