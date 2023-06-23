Office workers seen crossing a busy street in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Office workers seen crossing a busy street in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong stocks slump in worst sell-off since mid-March as central banks tighten policy, China outlook worsens

  • Central banks have continued to tighten to tame inflation while the Fed sticks to its hawkish message on rates outlook
  • Hedge funds have pulled the most money out of China this year in favour of Japan, according to GoldmanSachs

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 11:13am, 23 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Office workers seen crossing a busy street in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Office workers seen crossing a busy street in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE