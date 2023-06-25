Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour on a hot day recently. Climate scenario analysis is a process where both companies and investors can test business strategies and portfolio outcomes against different levels of implied temperature rises, according to an expert. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business of climate change
How climate scenario analysis helps firms assess the impact of global warming on their assets

  • Such analysis ‘allows companies to better prepare and allocate resources to plan for a range of future scenarios’, EY analyst says
  • Regulators in Hong Kong have been urging firms to become familiar with the TCFD and ISSB reporting standards before they become mandatory by 2025

Martin Choi
Updated: 9:00am, 25 Jun, 2023

