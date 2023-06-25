exclusive | Hong Kong to host the head office of Saudi-China entrepreneurs guild, as city steps up its ‘value-added super-connector’ role amid warming ties
- The guild is a non-profit organisation aimed at boosting private-sector collaboration to augment government-to-government bilateral ties
- The guild has more than 100 founding members, including Saudi Telecom Company, China Mobile, Tencent, CICC, BOCI, Alibaba Cloud Saudi Arabia
Hong Kong will host the head office of the Saudi Arabia-China Entrepreneurs Association, as the city steps up to connect the private sectors of both nations amid warming bilateral ties, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The association, launched in February at the LEAP 2023 Conference during Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s inaugural visit to Riyadh, responded to his personal invitation to set up in Hong Kong because the city is the optimal place for holding face-to-face meetings for Saudi and Chinese travelers, the sources said.
Hong Kong allows visa-free entry for all Saudi passport holders, a considerable convenience for visitors compared with the time, cost and effort needed to obtain business visas to enter mainland China, they said. Similarly, Chinese entrepreneurs can travel to Hong Kong for meetings more easily than going to Riyadh.
The guild is a non-profit organisation aimed at boosting private-sector collaboration to augment government-to-government bilateral ties. It is supported by the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones. It will be operated by eWTP Arabia Capital, according to an announcement during its February launch.
“We are keen to support the exchanges and collaborations between Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and Saudi Arabia, as well as any plans by Saudi businesses to localise or develop in the Asia-Pacific region,” eWTP Arabia said in response to a query by the Post about its operational role in the guild.
“We are also able to help Chinese companies set up in Saudi Arabia to capitalise on the enormous opportunities available in” the kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030, the company said.
The Chief Executive’s Office did not immediately respond on a Sunday night to the Post’s request for comment.
The association has more than 100 founding members, including the Saudi Telecom Company, China Mobile, Tencent Holdings, China International Capital Corp., BOC International, Alibaba Cloud’s unit in the kingdom, and the delivery company J&T Express.
The association will be led by a rotating chairperson, the first role being eWTP Arabia’s founder and managing partner Jerry Li, the sources said. The establishment of the office is scheduled to be announced on July 2.
The association plans to organise regular events in Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong to promote people-to-people exchange, commercial relations and foster understanding, they said.
China’s relations with Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region have entered a new era, after the December 2022 visit to Riyadh by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The official Saudi Press Agency said Xi’s trip “represents keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations and their strategic partnership and to invest their political and economic potential in serving their common interests.”
Two months later, Lee made his first official visit to West Asia, leading a delegation of his Cabinet members, government officials and dozens of the biggest names in Hong Kong’s business community in financial services, technology and logistics to the Saudi capital. Six agreements were signed during the visit.
In a breakthrough, China brokered a rapprochement between Riyadh and its regional rival Tehran in March, paving the way for Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations.
Hong Kong’s role as China’s gateway to the world can be enhanced by being a “value-added super-connector” between economies, markets and companies, Lee said last week in a keynote speech at the China Conference: Hong Kong 2023, organised by the Post.
Total merchandise trade between Hong Kong and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar – rose to HK$100 billion (US$13 billion) in 2020.
With additional reporting by Ng Kang-chung.