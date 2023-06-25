“We are also able to help Chinese companies set up in Saudi Arabia to capitalise on the enormous opportunities available in” the kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030, the company said.

The Chief Executive’s Office did not immediately respond on a Sunday night to the Post’s request for comment.

The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee (left), met the President and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Aramco, Mr Amin H Nasser (second right), in Riyadh on 6/2/2023. Photo: Handout.

The association has more than 100 founding members, including the Saudi Telecom Company, China Mobile, Tencent Holdings, China International Capital Corp., BOC International, Alibaba Cloud’s unit in the kingdom, and the delivery company J&T Express.

Advertisement

The association will be led by a rotating chairperson, the first role being eWTP Arabia’s founder and managing partner Jerry Li, the sources said. The establishment of the office is scheduled to be announced on July 2.

The association plans to organise regular events in Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong to promote people-to-people exchange, commercial relations and foster understanding, they said.

China’s relations with Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region have entered a new era, after the December 2022 visit to Riyadh by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The official Saudi Press Agency said Xi’s trip “represents keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations and their strategic partnership and to invest their political and economic potential in serving their common interests.”

Two months later, Lee made his first official visit to West Asia, leading a delegation of his Cabinet members, government officials and dozens of the biggest names in Hong Kong’s business community in financial services, technology and logistics to the Saudi capital. Six agreements were signed during the visit.

Advertisement

In a breakthrough, China brokered a rapprochement between Riyadh and its regional rival Tehran in March, paving the way for Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations.

President Xi Jinping greeted upon his arrival by Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister Yasir Al-Rumayyan who works on China affairs and other key members of the royal family and senior officials of the government at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Dec. 7, 2022. Photo: Xinhua

Hong Kong’s role as China’s gateway to the world can be enhanced by being a “value-added super-connector” between economies, markets and companies, Lee said last week in a keynote speech at the China Conference: Hong Kong 2023, organised by the Post.

Advertisement

Total merchandise trade between Hong Kong and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar – rose to HK$100 billion (US$13 billion) in 2020.