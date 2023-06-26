Residential buildings under construction in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. Photo:Bloomberg
Two more China property developers fail to meet bond repayment obligations, seek advice on resolving defaults

  • Central China Real Estate fails to pay interest on a note while Leading Holdings Group defaults on principal plus interest payment due on a dollar bond issued a year ago
  • Expectations have been growing that Chinese officials will unveil more stimulus for struggling sectors including real estate

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:16pm, 26 Jun, 2023

