Residential buildings under construction in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. Photo:Bloomberg
Two more China property developers fail to meet bond repayment obligations, seek advice on resolving defaults
- Central China Real Estate fails to pay interest on a note while Leading Holdings Group defaults on principal plus interest payment due on a dollar bond issued a year ago
- Expectations have been growing that Chinese officials will unveil more stimulus for struggling sectors including real estate
