The HKMA has proposed changing the city’s three-tier banking system for the first time in four decades. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s 3-tier banking system could soon be 2-tier as HKMA proposes scrapping ‘deposit-taking companies’
- ‘The review aims to simplify the structure of Hong Kong’s banking system,’ HKMA boss says
- The 12 remaining deposit-taking companies have five years to upgrade to a higher tier or exit the market completely
The HKMA has proposed changing the city’s three-tier banking system for the first time in four decades. Photo: Dickson Lee