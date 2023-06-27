The HKMA has proposed changing the city’s three-tier banking system for the first time in four decades. Photo: Dickson Lee
Banking & finance
Hong Kong’s 3-tier banking system could soon be 2-tier as HKMA proposes scrapping ‘deposit-taking companies’

  • ‘The review aims to simplify the structure of Hong Kong’s banking system,’ HKMA boss says
  • The 12 remaining deposit-taking companies have five years to upgrade to a higher tier or exit the market completely

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:30am, 27 Jun, 2023

