China has tightened rules on data sharing amid rising tensions with the US. Photo: Shutterstock
Financial lobby group ASIFMA urges China to issue clear rules on cross-border data sharing as current requirements ‘very painful’
- ASIFMA calls for clearer, tailor-made rules to enable cross-border sharing of data in the financial sector
- Foreign firms move to cut risk in China following a crackdown on sharing of sensitive information as Beijing focuses on national security amid rising US-China tensions
