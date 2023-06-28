Countries in the Asia-Pacific region could add US$47 trillion to the global economy by 2070 and create 180 million jobs by 2050 if they seize opportunities from decarbonisation , with China and India set to benefit the most, according to Deloitte. Minimising disruption to climate-reliant jobs through investment in climate adaptation and accelerating the transition to net-zero will be critical for economies in the region, particularly China and India, which have the highest proportion of workers employed in industries most vulnerable to climate change, according to a Deloitte report released on Wednesday. Of China’s total workforce, 48 per cent are employed in industries that are most vulnerable to the physical impact of climate damage and the economic transition to net-zero, such as agriculture, conventional energy, manufacturing, transport and construction. India had 43 per cent of its workforce in vulnerable industries, on par with the average in Asia-Pacific, according to the Deloitte job vulnerability index included in the report. China has the highest proportion of the workforce in vulnerable industries in Asia-Pacific, but with education reforms and talent development plans already starting to take shape, the opportunity to shift to green skills is significant, Pradeep Philip, head of Deloitte Access Economics in Australia, said in an interview. Ping An Bank lends US$25 million for carbon capture project in steel sector “An economy like China has the most to lose [from climate change] because of its size and industrial structure,” Philip said. “If [China] tackles climate change, it has the most to gain. “We would expect countries like China and India to be the significant winners in the jobs dividend of that 180 million [jobs]. It’s in every country’s interests to start to decarbonise and meet the net-zero target.” Global climate disclosure rules to spur firms’ transparency, attract investments The Asia-Pacific region’s high share of emissions-intensive industries means millions of workers and their communities depend on activities that will need to be replaced by zero-emission alternatives, according to the report. Deloitte estimates that 80 per cent of the skills needed for the zero-emissions transition in the short-to-medium term already exist in today’s workforce. Moreover, almost two-thirds of the world’s renewable energy jobs are in Asia, with China alone accounting for 42 per cent of the global total in 2021, the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) said last September. Renewable energy employment reached 12.7 million in 2021 worldwide, a jump of 700,000 new jobs, the agency said. “We are seeing a large increase in upstream and downstream [jobs] associated with renewable energy,” Philip said. “That’s going to drive key sectors in China, like the energy sector, the transport sector and, of course, even the construction sector, where things like green steel are going to be an important new product that have to be developed to meet China’s construction needs. ISSB opens Beijing office to boost Asia capacity before global standards launch “China has to be very, very careful about how it plans this transition. They have to plan the skills now that they need, thinking about the jobs that will be created over the next 20-30 years that are consistent with China getting to net-zero. It needs to plan its training system and industry system to be able to train and also absorb these jobs.” China has established 21 undergraduate programmes related to peaking carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, and 42 colleges to train talent for carbon neutrality, according to the Deloitte report. “[China] needs to make sure that training systems – from schools all the way to universities and technical colleges – are training at scale the people who need green skills, because you can’t wait for 10 years to slowly start training them,” Philip said. “You have to train them now.”