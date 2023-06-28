Hong Kong-based biotech start-up Insilico Medicine plans to launch an IPO on the city’s stock exchange. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong-based biotech Insilico Medicine shifts IPO plan to city from New York
- While Insilico has not announced an IPO timetable or amount, sources say the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park-based firm hopes to raise US$200 million
- The company had previously planned to raise some US$300 million, Bloomberg reported in November 2021
