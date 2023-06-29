The United States’ 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s so-called ‘stress tests’ this year, a sign that the nation’s banking system remains resilient. Photo: AP Photo
The United States’ 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s so-called ‘stress tests’ this year, a sign that the nation’s banking system remains resilient. Photo: AP Photo
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Wall Street’s biggest banks would survive a severe recession, the Fed’s ‘stress tests’ show

  • The stress tests have become an annual report card for America’s banking system since being implemented after the Great Recession and 2008 financial crisis
  • The tests show the US banking industry would be able to survive a severe global recession, property crisis and a high unemployment rate

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:18am, 29 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The United States’ 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s so-called ‘stress tests’ this year, a sign that the nation’s banking system remains resilient. Photo: AP Photo
The United States’ 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s so-called ‘stress tests’ this year, a sign that the nation’s banking system remains resilient. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE