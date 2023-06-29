The United States’ 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s so-called ‘stress tests’ this year, a sign that the nation’s banking system remains resilient. Photo: AP Photo
Wall Street’s biggest banks would survive a severe recession, the Fed’s ‘stress tests’ show
- The stress tests have become an annual report card for America’s banking system since being implemented after the Great Recession and 2008 financial crisis
- The tests show the US banking industry would be able to survive a severe global recession, property crisis and a high unemployment rate
The United States’ 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s so-called ‘stress tests’ this year, a sign that the nation’s banking system remains resilient. Photo: AP Photo