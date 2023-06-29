Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management Group is making another attempt to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Nora Tam
Dalian Wanda’s Wang Jianlin makes fourth bid to list Zhuhai Wanda in Hong Kong to avert refund

  • The management unit’s previous listing attempt – made in October 2022 – lapsed in April
  • If the company fails to list by the end of the year, it will have to repurchase 30 billion yuan (US$4.4 billion) of equity from pre-IPO investors

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 1:45pm, 29 Jun, 2023

