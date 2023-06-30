HKEX has over 2,600 listed companies worth HK$34.12 trillion (US$4.37 trillion) and a total turnover of HK$82 billion. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong bourse operator to cooperate with Beijing Stock Exchange, Ningbo government to attract more start-up listings
- HKEX and BSE will support cross-listing and will work together on promotion, investor education, research and personnel exchanges
- Brokers believe such tie-ups can help Hong Kong recover from its poor showing in the international IPO rankings so far this year
