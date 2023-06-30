Visitors canoe on Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Photo: AFP
Canada’s Alberta province calls off partnership with Chinese private equity fund that sought to invest US$10 billion
- The Alberta Industrial Heartland and the Hong Kong-based private equity firm Can-China Global Resource Fund formed their partnership in 2016
- The only known investment by this fund was a US$545.4 million buyout of Calgary-based CQ Energy in 2017
Visitors canoe on Lake Minnewanka in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Photo: AFP