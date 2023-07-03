Hong Kong’s mutual fund sales bounced back strongly in the first quarter after the worst net outflow on record last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong mutual fund sales rebound as hopes of interest rate pause stems last year’s massive outflows
- Hong Kong funds saw a net capital inflow of US$15.51 billion in the first quarter, ending five quarters of capital outflow, industry data shows
- Bond funds drove the recovery as the prospects of a slowdown in interest rate hikes hike improve sentiment
Hong Kong’s mutual fund sales bounced back strongly in the first quarter after the worst net outflow on record last year. Photo: Bloomberg