A public screen displaying stock figures in Shanghai on June 21. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba, BYD lead Hong Kong stock gains amid efforts to mend US-China ties as Yellen heads to Beijing while Xpeng surges
- Treasury Secretary Yellen to make a four-day trip to China from Thursday, after Secretary of State Blinken met top officials in Beijing last month
- Alibaba Group, BYD, JD.com lead winners on hopes geopolitical and tech tensions to ease on visits
A public screen displaying stock figures in Shanghai on June 21. Photo: Bloomberg