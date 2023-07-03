A public screen displaying stock figures in Shanghai on June 21. Photo: Bloomberg
A public screen displaying stock figures in Shanghai on June 21. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Banking & Finance

Alibaba, BYD lead Hong Kong stock gains amid efforts to mend US-China ties as Yellen heads to Beijing while Xpeng surges

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen to make a four-day trip to China from Thursday, after Secretary of State Blinken met top officials in Beijing last month
  • Alibaba Group, BYD, JD.com lead winners on hopes geopolitical and tech tensions to ease on visits

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 12:57pm, 3 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A public screen displaying stock figures in Shanghai on June 21. Photo: Bloomberg
A public screen displaying stock figures in Shanghai on June 21. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE