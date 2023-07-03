OCBC wants to attract US$21 billion of fresh funds from clients for it to manage in the next three years. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s OCBC Bank eyes expansion in China, Southeast Asia to tap growing demand for wealth management
- The group will invest more in China and Asean countries to capture the growing opportunities in the post-Covid era
- China-Asean bilateral trade defied the pandemic, rising from US$641.5 billion in 2019 to US$975.3 billion in 2022
OCBC wants to attract US$21 billion of fresh funds from clients for it to manage in the next three years. Photo: Reuters