A dragon boat parade on the Jinjiang River in Tongren city, Guizhou province. The poor southwestern Chinese province reached an agreement with banks late last year to extend loans of about US$2.3 billion by 20 years. Photo: Xinhua
Top Chinese banks offer 25-year loans to LGFVs to avert credit crunch in US$9 trillion debt market
- Banks like ICBC and China Construction Bank have recently started extending loans to local government financing vehicles that mature in 25 years, sources said
- Slumping land sales and massive pandemic-related expenditures have weakened the ability of local governments to keep LGFVs afloat
