‘There is nothing globally that even comes close to the pioneering and vital programmes of connectivity that [Hong Kong] has,’ says Aguzin, pictured in May. Photo: Elson Li
Super-connector Hong Kong’s ‘best days are ahead’, says HKEX boss Nicolas Aguzin as bourse operator celebrates six years of Bond Connect
- ‘There is nothing globally that even comes close to the pioneering and vital programmes of connectivity that [Hong Kong] has,’ says Aguzin at celebration event
- ‘Opening up and innovation’ is vital in order to welcome more foreign investors to participate in the China market, says PBOC official
‘There is nothing globally that even comes close to the pioneering and vital programmes of connectivity that [Hong Kong] has,’ says Aguzin, pictured in May. Photo: Elson Li